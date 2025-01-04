Rohit Sharma's future in Test cricket may not be over just yet. After himself taking the decision to not be in the playing XI for the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney, many thought that Rohit's retirement from the longest format may be just a matter of time. However, while hinting that he needs to be "realistic", Rohit Sharma also confirmed that he hasn't walked away just yet, and reiterated that he could still return to form in a few months' time.

Appearing on Star Sports, presenter Jatin Sapru thanked Rohit for his time as captain of India. However, Rohit retorted with a jaw-dropping response.

"Rohit, it's been an honour for everyone, for every fan of Indian cricket, to have you as captain of India, and to have you as a leader," Sapru said.

"I'm not going anywhere yet!" replied Rohit in a nonchalant manner, before jokingly walking away from the interview.

Watch: Rohit Sharma's amazing reply

Rohit's response left Irfan Pathan, who alongside him and Sapru, in splits, as Sapru acknowledged that Rohit always ends things in "his own style".

Rohit Sharma earlier acknowledged that he had "stood out" of the playing XI for the fifth Test by his own choice, as he had been lacking form and couldn't let an out-of-form player in the lineup for such a crucial game.

"I don't believe in what will happen in five months. I want to focus on the present. This decision is not a retirement decision. I am not going to move away from the game. But, for this game, I am out because I am not scoring with the bat. There is no guarantee that after five months I will not score runs. Every day life changes. I believe in myself," Rohit said, speaking on his future.

"At the same time I have to be realistic as well. I have played this game for so long. Nobody from outside can decide when I should go, or sit out or lead the team. I am a sensible, matured, father of two. I know what I want in life," he added.

With India next set to play Test cricket in June, Rohit has at least six months to weigh in within himself and the team management regarding his Test future.