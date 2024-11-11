India's recent whitewash at the hands of New Zealand at home has put the Rohit Sharma-led side's hopes of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final in doubt. With the team set to face Australia in a five-match Test series, starting later this month, Rohit and his men need to win at least four games to qualify for the WTC final without depending on other results. However, former India all-rounder Ajay Jadeja has backed the team to beat Australia in Australia once again.

Jadeja also described the series defeat to New Zealand as a "wake up call", but feels that the current players in the team have plenty of experience of playing and winning Down Under.

"You need a wake-up call sometimes. We won the (T20) World Cup this year, we're the best team, with the best captain, but suddenly Rohit Sharma is criticised for not moving well. I feel for him. We may not reach the World Test Championship final, but I believe we can secure the series win. Our team has more experience from multiple tours Down Under, unlike earlier eras when players only visited every eight years. Now, with nothing to lose, we'll be a dangerous side," Ajay Jadeja said at an event in Rajasthan.

Jadeja suggested star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will have to play a huge role if Rohit and his men want to win the series, and called him one of India's best.

"As long as he's (Pant) playing, he'll be one of India's best. The challenge lies in not stifling his creativity. Once you try to control such players, their brilliance diminishes. It's a double-edged sword. At that stage, it's about training your mind, not just your body. Bumrah is a prime example; despite being advised to change his action as a teenager, he trusted his instincts and persevered. That belief, paired with mental toughness, is remarkable," he added.