Australia captain Pat Cummins insisted that he and his fellow pacers will target the Indian batters with short balls, if needed, during the upcoming third Test in Gabba, starting Saturday. Team India collapsed to a 10-wicket loss in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide last week. However, star batter Shubman Gill has brushed off all concerns that India may have after Cummins' recent remarks. Gill also pointed out how none of the Indian batters, barring KL Rahul, got out to short ball in Adelaide.

"Potentially. (Short-pitched bowling) worked out in the Adelaide Test so it's always in the back of your mind as a plan B when things get uncomfortable. It worked in Adelaide so I am sure we will give it a shot at some point this Test. Or the tailenders, it looked like a wicket was very likely," said Cummins.

"As far as I know just one batter apart from the tail-enders have fallen to short balls in this series. Toh mujhe pata nahi kaunsi safalta ki wo baat kar rahe hai (I don't know what success he is talking about)," Gill said at the press conference, responding to Cummins' remark.

Gill, however, revealed the challenges the team is facing while playing Tests on Australian soil.

"The intensity at which the games are played here, especially the Test matches is one of the difficulties as maintaining the same intensity for five days is what makes the Australian tour so difficult and more than anything its the mental intensity and the mental fitness which is required here in Australia," he added.

The 25-year-old suggested the conditions in Brisbane are very challenging but after 30 to 35 overs it is easy to bat before the new ball comes.

"The conditions at the Brisbane are challenging but there is a period from 30 to 35 overs till the second new ball arrives, it easier to bat. The pitches in Australia are fast and the history of Australia is that they have played with good fast bowlers because the wicket has helped them as it is hard and fast. You have to be there and be ready to play with the same mental fitness and intensity at the ground," he explained.

