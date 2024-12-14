India captain Rohit Sharma's decision to bowl after winning the toss in the third Test against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. Rohit's decision was centred around the overcast conditions prevailing at Brisbane, an area that has seen an unforeseen amount of rainfall in recent days. Rohit's decision was slammed, in particular, by former England captain Michael Vaughan and former Australia batter Matthew Hayden. Vaughan went as far as to saying that opposition captain Pat Cummins would've been delighted with the outcome despite losing the toss.

"I think Pat Cummins was absolutely delighted to have lost it (the toss)," Vaughan told Fox Cricket.

"He didn't have to make the call. Probably would have swayed on batting due to the history of this venue, but I think he was quite happy Rohit Sharma said we will have a bowl first," Vaughan added.

Rohit Sharma explained at the toss that India were looking to get the upper hand by bowling first given the overcast conditions at play. However, India could not strike in the opening 13 overs of Day 1, before rain eventually stopped play.

Former Australia batter Matthew Hayden explained that batting would've been the smarter choice, as the pitch has been "over-prepared" due to the fear and intensity of recent rainfall in the area.

"I felt like it was over-prepared. There were almost 12 inches of rain in the past two weeks. And so we've got this showery pattern and it's been that way for a month and a bit. The groundsman would have been thinking, 'we've got to get our preparation in early', and that's why I thought that it was going to be good batting conditions in the first two days, with the view that it will break up, and turn," Hayden added.

When rain had washed out the entire first day of the first Test between India and New Zealand at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in October, many had criticised Rohit's decision to bat amid overcast conditions. Therefore, that Test may also have influenced his decision to bowl at The Gabba.

With rain affecting play on Day 1, Rohit's decision at the toss could yet prove to be a masterstroke.