There is no denying the fact that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are going through a lean patch. Off late, both the batters have failed to show the kind of dominance they are known for. Runs are not coming easily from the bats of the two players and their growing age is just another topic of talk. Rohit is 37 while Virat is 36. These all points have given rise to various concerns related to the Test future of the two batters, who called time on their T20I careers mid-year in 2024.

Greg Chappell, former Australia cricketer and ex-India head coach, quite honestly and boldly gave his opinions while talking about the Test future of Virat and Rohit. Chappell suggested for "robust selection policies" and explained the reason behind the idea.

"You know yourself whether you're at your peak or not. But they love playing the game. They want to play it as long as they can, and they have every reason, every right to want to go as long as they can. That's why you need good, robust selection policies and selection panels to make those tough decisions," Chappell told reporters in Adelaide after India's loss to Australia in second Test.

"It's not up to the players necessarily to make those decisions. They might want to make that decision. But it's a well-paid job. Who's going to walk away from it? Someone else has to make that decision. That's why you need robust selection panels and policies."

"It's very tough. You've got to pick the right people to be selectors, the ones that are prepared to have those tough conversations. Depends on the relationships between the various people in the room. But we all go through it, everyone that plays at that level. You'll have your ups and downs as a player. With good players, you prefer to give them a game too many than a game too few. So, it's always tough to get that balance right."