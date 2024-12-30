Nitish Kumar Reddy became India's third youngest Test centurion on Saturday, overcoming several roadblocks in his path on Day 3 of the 4th Test against Australia in Melbourne. There were a few tense moments when he was batting in the 90s, especially after India lost the wickets of Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah in quick succession. Tail-ender Mohammed Siraj survived three balls from Pat Cummins' over, allowing Reddy, who was batting on 99, to regain the strike.

Reddy then did the rest, hitting Scott Boland for a boundary straight over mid-on, sparking wild celebrations in the dressing room. Reddy's family, his father, mother and sister, were also present inside the stadium.

His father, Mutyalu, broke down as Reddy hit the boundary off Boland. Now, his sister, Tejaswi, has revealed her reaction when Reddy was batting in the 90s.

Tejaswi recalled that if felt like she was the one playing the game, adding that the whole family is proud of Reddy.

"It [was] like I am playing the game. It's not him, it's me and my family playing the game. We are really very proud of him... We were playing to God that it should be a century. We were very tense when it was 97, 99, but when it [became] a century, we were speechless. We are very happy and very proud," Tejaswi told ABC Sport.

Tejaswi also recalled her father's sacrifices for Reddy, adding that the batter made the entire family proud.

"It's been a long journey, it's a tough path. When my father sacrificed his job, there were many people who didn't support it. They said we were making the wrong decision but my father was sure he was making a good decision. He always supported my brother and the thing I should tell is that my brother kept a promise and proved it himself."

"It's just not my father's sacrifice, it's his dedication too. It's a combination thing and it worked out... He never made it like, it's a bad day for us. We got everything from him. He never expressed it," she added.