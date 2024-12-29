A funny conversation between former Australia cricketers Adam Gilchrist and Kerry O'Keefe is going viral on social media. The two ex-stars were in the commentarty during the India vs Australia 4th Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when the hilarious incident took place. Gilchrist heard the word "bald eagle" on the stump mic and he didn't waste time to poke fun at his fellow commentator O'Keefe. "Sure, it's Nathan Lyon, they're referring to and not you Kerry O'Keefe," said Gilchrist.

While responding to the funny statement, O'Keefe said, "In Hindi, it's Taklu, because I posted my joke from a cricket show, and the Indians on Twitter responded with 'Who is the taklu?' on the end, and I thought a picture of this shocking word about me. I looked it up in Hindi, It's a bald man. So Nathan Lyon is a taklu."

Kerry O'Keefe pic.twitter.com/hkCmzA8aW2 — Himanshu (@HIMANSHU_333333) December 28, 2024

The interaction between Gilchrist and O'Keefe sent everyone in splits.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, with the team in dire straits against Australia on the third day of the fourth Test in Melbourne, turned out to be India's saviour with a gritty century at the No. 8 position on Saturday.

During the course of the innings, Reddy achieved a mega first in Indian cricket. His tally of sixes against Australia in this series is 8. He is the first Indian to hit eight sixes in a single series in Australia. Now, he is also the holder of the record joint-most sixes by a visiting batter in a series in Australia. Before him, Michael Vaughan (2002-03 Ashes) and Chris Gayle (2009-10) hit eight sixes in a single series.

Nitish went on to complete his maiden international ton in 171 balls. This was the first century by any Indian No. 8 batter in Australia. At 21 years 216 days, Nitish Kumar Reddy is the third youngest at the time of maiden Test century for India in Australia.