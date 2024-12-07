Mohammed Siraj failed to hold his emotions during an incident on Day 1 of the ongoing Test match between India and Australia at Adelaide Oval. It took place while the right-arm pacer was bowling the 25th over of the Australian innings. Just before the penultimate ball of the over could be bowled, Marnus Labuschagne pulled out of his stance after a distraction in front of the sight screen. A fan was going across the sight screen with a beer snake in his hand. Distracted by it, Labuschagne got away from his stance right before Siraj, who was already on his run-up, could bowl the delivery.

Unaware of what happened behind him near the sight screen, Siraj fumed at Labuschagne for pulling away at the last moment. An angry Siraj even threw the ball towards the stumps while concluding his run-up.

Watch it here:

Man runs behind the sight screen with a beer snake

Marnus pulls away while Siraj is running in

Siraj is not happy



All happening at Adelaide Oval #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/gRburjYhHg — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 6, 2024

Starc returned figures of 6 for 48 as the hosts bundled out India for 180 runs after the visitors opted to bat first. Nitish Reddy was the top-scorer for India with a knock of 42. In reply, the Indian bowlers failed to be as effective as their counterparts and a confident Australia reached 86 for 1 at the end of play on Friday. The lone Australian wicket came in the form of Usman Khawaja that was claimed by Jasprit Bumrah. Nathan McSweeney (38 not out) and Marnus Labuschagne (20 not out) were the batters at the crease when the umpires called for stumps.