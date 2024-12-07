Team India returned to winning ways in Perth, beating Australia comfortably by a 295-run margin in the series opener. While Jasprit Bumrah was the star for the tourists with the ball, Yashasvi Jaiswal was among the top batters who managed to stand tall against Australia's lethal pace attack. During the match, an entertaining sledging war also cropped up between Jaiswal and Australia's left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc. In one of the duels between the two, Jaiswal was heard telling Starc that his deliveries were coming too slow. However, the Australian star given the tale a new twist.

Starc, ahead of the start of the pink-ball Test against India, suggested that he didn't even hear Jaiswal saying that his deliveries were coming at him 'too slow'.

"I didn't actually hear him say I bowled too slow. I don't say too much to people these days. I may have been back in the day, but now I just sort of get on with it. Played that flick shot and I think I bowled pretty much the same ball, and he defended it. I asked where the flick shot was, and he laughed at me. We just left it at that," Starc was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

At the start of the day-night Test in Perth, Starc managed to exact revenge from Jaiswal by dismissing the India star on the first delivery of the match. Jaiswal was dismissed LBW by the Australia pacer, incurring a royal duck.

The sledge from Jaiswal was a result of the words uttered by Starc to India pacer Harshit Rana while the Australia star was batting in the first innings of the Perth Test.

"I bowl faster than you, Harshit, and I have a long memory," Starc had told Harshit after the latter tested the former with a few sharp bouncers.

While Starc is up 1-0 against Jaiswal in the day-night Test, it would be interesting to see how the India opener bounces back in the remaining days of the match.