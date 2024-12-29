Truly one-of-a-kind, Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has his own way of batting. After showing struggles to hit peak form during the initial phase of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Labuschagne forged a comeback, scoring important runs for Australia in Brisbane and Melbourne. The right-handed batter hit half-centuries in both innings of the 4th Test at MCG, though he did ride his luck to accumulate 70 runs in the second innings before being dismissed.

After getting dropped by Yashasvi Jaiswal, on the bowling of Akash Deep, Labuschagne rode his luck on a few more occasions where the ball somehow missed disturbing the bails. After one such incident, Bumrah even took a cheeky swipe at the Australia star, saying he is the "luckiest player he has ever seen".

How on earth did this miss the stumps #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/xNzxru6akb — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2024

It was Siraj who eventually removed Labuschagne, getting him out LBW. Though the call was reviewed, into went in Siraj's favour.

Siraj almost did Ronaldo's Celebration

pic.twitter.com/b98IFCj94z — Naeem (@NaeemCepti0n) December 29, 2024

As for Bumrah, the pacer attained an all-new milestone by reaching 200 wickets in his Test career, achieving the feat in his 44th long-format match.

The 31-year-old also became the fastest Indian to pick up 200 Test wickets, he achieved it after bowling 8484 balls. Overall, the 31-year-old became the fourth fastest bowler to scalp 200 Test wickets, after Waqar Younis, Dale Steyn, and Kagiso Rabada.

Younis stands at the top of the chart after he picked up 200 Test wickets from just 7725 balls. Steyn took 7848 deliveries to achieve the milestone. While Rabada stands in third place after he took 8153 balls to bag 200 Test wickets.

With his 200 wickets milestone, Bumrah also became the first pacer in the history of the game to have an average of under 20 while reaching the landmark.

With ANI Inputs