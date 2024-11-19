Things are about to get very serious Down Under. It's India vs Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The teams' rivalry is currently the most followed battle on the cricket field. In recent times, India have dominated Australia but this time things look different. Smarting from a 3-0 loss to New Zealand at home, India look vulnerable. All eyes will be on players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah among others to deliver against Australia.

Before the battle starts, the Indian cricket team members engaged in a fun session where they were asked about a particular question about their career. Virat Kohli was asked about his best knock in Australia.

"My best knock in Australia is definitely be my 100 at Perth. 2018-19 series that we played. I thought that was the toughest pitch that I played on in Test cricket. It was great to get a hundred on that tour," Kohli said while answering Mohammed Siraj's question.

After that Siraj and Sarfaraz Khan could be seen getting star-struck as they looked at him and said "legend, legend".

Meanwhile, Sanjay Manjrekar, a former cricketer and now a cricket analyst, delved into how Australian bowlers might tackle Kohli's batting approach. Manjrekar believes that Kohli is "well aware" of the tactics that will be used against him.

He said exclusively on Star Sports, "I think Virat knows exactly what's going to be planned. They'll start with that line outside the off-stump and gauge what his mindset is. These days, he often leaves balls outside off and looks to drive anything pitched up. Australia might also try to cramp him for room and attack his body since he likes to get forward. This was a tactic New Zealand used effectively."

Advertisement

Manjrekar further elaborated that if Kohli is focused on balls outside the off stump, Australian bowlers, particularly Josh Hazlewood, might target a line on the middle stump, similar to the one Vernon Philander used effectively.

"If he's focused on balls outside off stump, bowlers like Josh Hazlewood might target that typical Vernon Philander line on middle stump. Australia will test various strategies, and Virat Kohli is fully aware of that," Manjrekar added.

With ANI inputs