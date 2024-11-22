India batter KL Rahul was controversially given out on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Australia. His dismissal was the biggest talking point of the day, which saw 17 wickets fall at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Rahul became the victim of bizarre DRS call after he was initially given not out by the on-field umpire. The incident happened in the 23rd over when Rahul tried to defend Mitchell Starc's delivery. Australian players made a loud appeal, but the umpire shaked his head in disagreement, prompting home captain Pat Cummins to summon DRS.

Replays showed a spike on the Snicko meter when the ball was passing close to the ball. However, third umpire Richard Illingworth felt Rahul nicked the ball following, despite many suggesting that the bat had made contact with the pad.

The on-field umpire's decision was overturned by Illingworth, leaving Rahul visibly frustrated. Several experts and commentators suggested that the India batter was not out. Even Rahul was seen making hand gestures and saying a few words to show his dissent towards the decision.

As the debate around the dismissal continues on social media, Rahul could be penalised with a Level 1 offence for showing dissent towards the umpire's call, if found guilty.

As per Law 42.2 of the Players' Conduct, "If the Level 1 offence is the first offence, at any Level, by that team, the umpire shall issue a first and final warning which shall apply to all members of the team for the remainder of the match."

Also, "If the Level 1 offence follows an offence, at any Level, by that team, the umpire shall award 5 Penalty runs to the opposing team."

Coming back to the match, India were bowled out for a paltry total of 150 on Day 1. However, the Indian pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and debutant Harshit Rana brought back India in the game with a stellar performance leaving Australia reeling at 67/7 at Stumps.

Stand-in skipper Bumrah was the star of the day with exceptional figures of 4/17. He was well supported by Mohammed Siraj, who claimed 2/17, and Harshit Rana, who took 1/33 on his debut.