Rain brought a premature end to the opening day's play in the ongoing 3rd Test between India and Australia in Brisbane on Saturday. Only 13.2 overs were bowled during the first session and there was no action possible after that as play was abandoned at the Gabba mid-way through the final session. Amid all of this, a wholesome moment caught the attention of the fans. Star India batter KL Rahul was seen sharing his lunch with teammate Virat Kohli in the dugout. Several pictures of the moment went viral on social media, with fans hailing the bond between Kohli and Rahul.

Here's how the internet reacted:

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were seen sharing snacks during the lunch break in Brisbane.



This bond



: Star Sports



(Cricket, CricTracker, AUSvsIND, Brisbane, BGT 2024, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli) pic.twitter.com/LXNl6dDxcA — (@thundarrstorm) December 14, 2024

VIRAT KOHLI KL RAHUL..!!



- The special bond of King Kohli & KL Rahul pic.twitter.com/naAImehfVn — MANU. (@Manojy9812) December 14, 2024

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul at the gabba today. pic.twitter.com/5AKgzuKfKT — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) December 14, 2024

No Jealousy

No Backbiting

Mutual Respect & Admiration

Always Happy in Each Other's Success



The most underrated duo in Indian cricket: Virat Kohli x KL Rahul

True definition of brotherhood and sportsmanship!#AUSvIND #INDvsAUS #GabbaTest pic.twitter.com/YKbdS8EUi3 &mdash (@I_abhay_ps) December 14, 2024

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited Australia to bat, looking to make the most of the gloomy skies hovering over The Gabba.

The first time the weather gods made their presence felt was in the middle of the sixth over. The drizzle came down with enough intensity to bring the covers out and halt the play.

Rain once again made an appearance in the 14th over, which forced the players to get off the field and find cover. It lasted long enough to bring an end to the first session.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled in tandem with Mohammed Siraj while looking for an early breakthrough. However, the star pace duo struggled for consistency, which allowed Australians to grow in confidence.

Runs were scarce as Australia's opening duo of Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney navigated through the opening spell with ease. Minimum questions were asked, and a couple of appeals were heard, but the duo remained at ease in the first 13.2 overs.

India started to find momentum after the introduction of Akash Deep. The right-arm seamer missed the opening two Tests and was included in place of Harshit Rana.

He made Khawaja and McSweeney uncomfortable with his inward-angling deliveries. He initially bowled alongside Bumrah and then looked to make inroads with Siraj.

His deliveries were sharp and nipped back in with a touch of lethalness to it. McSweeney was almost at the receiving end when the ball almost came back in but marginally missed the stumps.

(With ANI Inputs)