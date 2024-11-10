India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday shared a picture of him alongside former South Africa speedster Dale Steyn, and the post has now gone viral on social media. Bumrah, who is likely to lead India in the opening Test of a five-match series against Australia later this month, captioned the post "Goat". Steyn retired from international cricket in 2021 as South Africa's most decorated Test pacer. Bumrah and Steyn played plenty of cricket against each other, international as well as in the IPL, but never got the chance to share a dressing room.

Meanwhile, Bumrah is likely to lead India in the opening Perth Test against Australia, starting November 22. He will take over captaincy duties with regular skipper likely to miss the game due to personal reasons.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar suggested that if Rohit is unavailable for the game at the Optus Stadium, Bumrah should be made captain of the team for the entire series. He also said that Rohit should play the series as a player only.

"I have been reading that Rohit Sharma might not play the first two Tests of the Australia series. I feel that, in that case, the selection committee should appoint Jasprit Bumrah the captain of the side for the entire Australia tour and tell Rohit Sharma that you will participate as a player in this series. For the first Test match, Rohit Sharma has to be there," he added.

However, former Australia captain Aaron Finch had a different opinion on the matter. Finch suggested that if Rohit is about to become a father, he deserves as much time as he wants to spend with his wife and kids.

"I disagree with Sunny on that totally. Rohit Sharma is the captain of the Indian cricket team. If you need to stay at home because your wife's going to have a baby... that's such a beautiful moment... and you take all the time that you need in that regard," Finch said in ESPN's Around the Wicket show.