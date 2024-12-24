The build up of India's Boxing Day Test against Australia has been a chaotic one, marred by several off-the-field controversies. Most of it has come from the Australian media. Firstly, star India batter Virat Kohli was labelled a 'bully' after he confronted a local journalist for filming his kids without his permission. While Kohli and the journalist were quick to clear the miscommunication, the former India captain has been facing the heat ever since. Apart from Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Akash Deep has also been targetted by the local media in the lead up to the 4th Test.

Both Jadeja and Akash were accused of refusing to give interviews in English. Now, a veteran Australian presenter, Ian Maurice, has accused Bumrah with suspect bowling action.

Maurice also lashed out at the Australian media for not putting Bumrah's action under a microscope.

"Why has no one questioned the delivery of India paceman Bumrah? Is it not politically correct these days? I'm not saying he's throwing but at least the position of the arm at the point of delivery should be analyzed. Nine would have had it under the microscope some years ago," Maurice wrote on X.

"I wish you people who want to jump down my throat would bother to read what I wrote. I said "I'M NOT SAYING HE'S THROWING ... but his action should be analyzed...that's all!," he added.

This is not the first time that Bumrah's action has been questioned in Australia. During the first Test, fans had accused him of chucking, after he single-handedly won the game for India.

Bumrah is the only India pacer who has shined in the ongoing BGT series. Bumrah is currently the highest wicket-taker in the series with 21 wickets at an average of 10.90. He has two fifers and one four-wicket haul in this series after the conclusion of the first three matches.