When Rishabh Pant is in the middle, it's difficult for anyone to remain in a serious mood. As the Indian cricket team players looked to put the hard yards in the nets ahead of the start of the Border-Gavskar Trophy in Perth, it was Bumrah who faced a few deliveries from Rishabh Pant. From bowling overpitched deliveries to bouncers, Pant tried every weapon in his arsenal to get the prized wicket of Bumrah. He even claimed to do so on one of the deliveries when a bouncer was bowled.

In a video shared by the BCCI, plenty of banter unfolded between Bumrah and Pant.

"Jasprit Bumrah ko pel diya hai maine, net pe out kara hai 1 wicket mila hai. Morkel se puch skte ho (I've dismissed Jasprit Bumrah and got 1 wicket. You can ask Morkel)," Pant said in the video.

Bumrah countered Pant's claim, calling his action illegal. "His bowling action is illegal. It's not out, it's a four or it's a two, I've connected a pull shot. He thinks he has 7 fielders there. He should not be allowed to bowl."

Bumrah pulled one of the deliveries from Pant on the leg-side, prompting the wicket-keeper batter (in this case the bowler) that the fast bowler (in this case the batter) would be caught. However, Bumrah wasn't buying Pant's claims.

India's fast bowling coach Morne Morkel was also in a conundrum when Pant asked him if Bumrah was out or not.

After their net session, the Indian cricket team engaged in a warm-up match against India A, starting Friday. Some of India's top stars, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, didn't quite fare well on the opening day of the practice match, failing to even cross the 20-run mark.

Though these are still early days in the preparations, the Indian team isn't painting a particularly promising picture.