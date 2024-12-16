Ravi Shastri was left concerned by the inconsistency of India's bowling attack on Day 2 of the third Test match against Australia in Brisbane on Sunday. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah who took five wickets, all India bowlers struggled on a day when Travis Head and Steve Smith ran riot. Australia were 405 for the loss of seven wickets and the former Indian cricket team head coach were left concerned with how badly some of the India bowlers performed. Shastri pointed out that consistency is extremely important for the Indian bowlers when it comes to playing in Australia and added that only Bumrah has "done things right".

"They were giving away runs on both sides," he said in an interview with SEN Radio. "Bumrah has done most things right, but I think when you look at the others you think, 'Can they execute?'"

Twin century-makers Travis Head and Steve Smith put on a magnificent fourth-wicket partnership as Australia reached a commanding 405-7 at stumps on day two of the third Test against India on Sunday.

Head scored a blistering 152 and Smith a gritty 101 at the Gabba in Brisbane to put Australia in a strong position to go 2-1 up in the five-Test series.

With rain forecast over the next three days, India seem to have virtually no chance of winning the match and can only realistically hope for a draw.

After all but 13.2 overs of the first day were washed out on Saturday, India started strongly with three wickets in the first hour.

But Head and Smith batted India out of the game despite a superb spell from pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (5-72) after tea with the second new ball.

"The way he can put the bowlers under pressure from the outset is incredible," Smith said of Head, who smacked a sparkling 140 in a big Australia win in the second Test.

"It's nice to get into a partnership with him. The scoreboard moves so quickly."

At the close of play, Alex Carey was on 45 and Mitchell Starc was on seven.

(With AFP inputs)