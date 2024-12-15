India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was at his absolute best on Day 2 of the side's third Test against Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane. Bumrah shone with figures of 5 for 72, helping the visitors make a strong comeback in the game after Travis Head's marathon 152-run knock. Australia finished the day at 405 for 7 with Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc at the crease. It was Bumrah's magical spell with the second new ball that helped India bounce back. Australia were 316 for 3 when Bumrah opened the floodgates for the visitors.

This happened to be Bumrah's 12th five-wicket haul in Test cricket and his 8th in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). He has become the first Indian to so do. Bumrah broke the record of legendary Kapil Dev, who is now second in the list with 7 fifers to his name.

Talking about the game, twin century-makers Travis Head and Steve Smith put on a fourth-wicket partnership of 241 as Australia finished the day on top.

Head scored a magnificent 152 and Smith a gritty 101 at the Gabba in Brisbane to put Australia into a strong position to go 2-1 up in the five-Test series.

With rain forecast over the next three days, India seem to have virtually no chance of winning the match and can only realistically hope for a draw.

After all but 13.2 overs of the first day were washed out on Saturday, India started strongly Sunday with three wickets in the first hour.

But Head and Smith batted India out of the game despite a superb spell from pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (5-72) after tea with the second new ball.

At the close of play, Alex Carey was on 45 and Mitchell Starc was on seven.

(With AFP Inputs)