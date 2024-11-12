As the second batch of the Indian team flies to Australia for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, head coach Gautam Gambhir spoke to the media in the customary pre-departure press conference. Facing reporters for the first time since the Indian team's 0-3 home defeat against New Zealand in the Test series, Gambhir had to face some tricky questions on Monday. The India coach has himself been facing plenty of flak, owing to recent results, while some of the senior players in the team like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are also in the spotlight over poor form.

Coupled with the form issues, the suspense over skipper Rohit's availability for the opening Test in Perth is also an issue. While Rohit hasn't travelled with the team Down Under, Gambhir refused to confirm if he will definitely be out of the Perth Test.

Key developments from Gautam Gambhir's Press Conference in Mumbai:

- While it is known that Australia is one of the toughest places for any team to go and win Test matches, Gambhir said during the press conference that "conditions will be the biggest challenge in Australia."

- The current mood in the Indian team is understandably down and low, owing to the results attained in the New Zealand Test series, Gambhir is confident that the "team will be in good shape after ten days of preparation."

- While there's still no confirmation on Rohit's availability for the Perth Test, Gambhir confirmed that vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah will lead the team in case the Hitman misses out. ONe of KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran will open if Rohit is absent.

- When asked about the 0-3 home whitewash against the Kiwis, Gambhir accepted criticism that has come his way, saying the Indian team was "outplayed in all three departments."

- With respect to KL Rahul's form, Gambhir gave the versatile wicket-keeper batter his vote of confidence. He backed Rahul, who can bat as opener, number 3 or number 6, to do the job for India if Rohit remains unavailable for Perth.

- There may be form concerns for seniors like Rohit, Kohli, and a few others but Gambhir asserted that the dressing room has a lot of hunger, especially after the result of the previous series.

- Shardul Thakur did a commendable job for India on the previous tour of Australia but he isn't part of the team this time. Gambhir has put his confidence in Nitish to play the role of all-rounder if the team needs him.