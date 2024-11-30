As the Indian cricket team prepares for the upcoming pink-ball Test in Adelaide starting December 6, fast bowlers Akash Deep and Yash Dayal have shared their experiences and observations about the challenges and nuances of bowling with the pink ball. Reflecting on his experience, Akash Deep highlighted the unique characteristics of the pink ball compared to the traditional red ball. "It's skidding, it's difficult for the batters, it has got more bounce," Akash explained in a video posted by BCCI on their official website.

"The main thing about this ball is that it remains new for a long time. Generally, what we see with the red ball is that it starts getting old after 5-6 overs," he said.

Yash Dayal, who has been bowling to Indian batting stalwarts in the nets, shared his observations on the pink ball's behaviour.

"What I felt bowling this ball in nets to Rohit (Sharma) bhaiyya and Virat (Kohli) bhaiyya is that it's not swinging much," Yash noted.

"You have to keep the seam position straight. If you pitch the ball in the right areas, then it might change directions," he added.

The Indian team heads into this Test with renewed confidence, having secured a victory against Australia in the first Test in Perth. The memory of being bowled out for 36 in their last pink-ball Test against Australia will undoubtedly linger, but the team's recent success adds a layer of optimism.

The insights from Akash Deep and Yash Dayal provide a glimpse into the team's preparation and strategic considerations as they aim to tackle the pink-ball challenge and continue their winning momentum in the series.

In the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India won the toss and elected to bat but managed only 150 runs. Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 off 59 balls, six fours, one six) and Rishabh Pant (37 off 78 balls, three fours, one six) added a crucial 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Josh Hazlewood (4/29) was Australia's standout bowler, while Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Starc claimed two wickets each.

Australia's response was dismal, collapsing to 79/9 before a late partnership between Mitchell Starc (26) and Alex Carey (21) took them to 104, conceding a 46-run lead. Jasprit Bumrah led India's bowling with 5/30, while debutant Harshit Rana impressed with 3/48.

India dominated in the second innings. KL Rahul (77 off 176 balls, five fours) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (161 off 297 balls, 15 fours, three sixes) put on a 201-run opening stand. Virat Kohli's unbeaten 100 (143 balls, eight fours, two sixes), supported by Washington Sundar (29 off 94 balls, one six) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (38* off 27 balls, three fours, two sixes), took India to 487/6 declared, setting Australia a target of 534.

Nathan Lyon (2/96) was Australia's most effective bowler, while Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood took a wicket each.

At stumps on Day 3, Australia were reeling at 12/3, with Bumrah taking two wickets and Mohammed Siraj one. On Day 4, valiant efforts from Travis Head (89 off 101 balls, eight fours) and Mitchell Marsh (47 off 67 balls, three fours, two sixes) couldn't save Australia, as they were bowled out for 238, handing India a commanding 295-run victory.

Bumrah (3/42) and Siraj (3/51) starred in the second innings, with Washington Sundar taking two wickets and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana chipping in with one each.

Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah was named 'Player of the Match' for his eight wickets in the game.

