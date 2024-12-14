The second Test match between India and Australia in Adelaide saw the lights go out on two occasions leading to disappointment for both players and fans. While India fast bowler Harshit Rana's reaction to the incident has already gone viral, experienced Australia spinner Nathan Lyon revealed the exact reason behind the events. During Day 1 of the third Test match in Brisbane, Lyon revealed that he wanted the lights to be on in the training pitches and asked the light coordinator to turn on the lights for him. However, the coordinator mistakenly hit the wrong button and the lights for the main ground were turned off.

Confirmed: Nathan Lyon wanting to have a bat in the nets led to the lights going out at Adelaide Oval



“Yes, I couldn't believe that. I was with our assistant coach sitting out there in the dark. I asked the security guy if he could switch on the lights in the middle it would be great. And in the next minute, it (the whole ground) went off. And I said to Boroughs (assistant coach) ‘he hit the wrong switch'. He said ‘nah' and then we sat in the dark for 15 minutes in nets waiting to take a hit,” Lyon explained.

The Australian openers, especially local hero Usman Khawaja, displayed a lot of grit as they confidently negotiated Jasprit Bumrah's opening spell to reach 28 without loss against India during the rain-affected first session of the third Test at Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.

Only 13.2 overs of play were possible during the first session, as the weather forecast predicts more interruptions throughout the game.

Bumrah (0/8 in 6 overs) bowled his least potent opening spell of the series so far.

