India vs Australia LIVE, 5th Test, Day 3: Mission 200 In Jeopardy As Cummins Sends Jadeja Packing
India vs Australia Live Score: Ravindra Jadeja (8 not out) and Washington Sundar (6 not out) will resume India's innings on Day 3 of the Sydney Test.
India vs Australia 5th Test Live Scorecard© AFP
India vs Australia 5th Test Day 3 Live Updates: With the match hanging in the balance, Team India resume at the score of 141 for 6, with a lead of 145 runs against Australia on Day 3 of the final Test match. Ravindra Jadeja (8 not out) and Washington Sundar (6 not out) will resume India's innings and the visitors' first aim will be to get past the 200-run mark at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Scott Boland has been the wrecker-in-chief in India's innings, picking four wickets so far. It was Rishabh Pant's 61 off 33 on Day 2 that kept India in the hunt after their pacers did a commendable job to bundle out Australia for 181. India had scored 185 runs in their first innings. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs Australia 5th Test Day 3 -
5th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2024/25, Jan 03, 2025
Day 3 | Morning Session
AUS
181
IND
185&147/6 (34.2)
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
India won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.28
Batsman
Ravindra Jadeja
13* (43)
Washington Sundar
7 (27)
Bowler
Pat Cummins
37/1 (12.2)
Scott Boland
42/4 (14)
- 05:12 (IST)India vs Australia 5th Test, Day 3 Live: Pat Cummins Fights Back, Ravindra Jadeja DepartsTerrific square-cut from Ravindra Jadeja as India get their first boundary of the day. But just two deliveries later, Pat Cummins gets the all-rounder caught behind. India lose their 7th wicket.
- 05:06 (IST)
- 04:55 (IST)India vs Australia 5th Test Live: Will SCG Pitch Be Questioned?With the match heading for a 3-day finish, questions arise on the nature of the Sydney pitch. Batters from both teams have struggled to sustain themselves on the pitch, with most going attacking route to get runs. With a result a likely possibility, questions remain whether ICC would call this surface satisfactory.
- 04:42 (IST)IND vs AUS 5th Test, Day 3 Live: Patience The Way Forward For Jadeja, SundarRavindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar remain India's last recognised batting pair. The top and middle-order showed a bit of a rush to score runs. While the strategy worked out well for Rishabh Pant, the same can't be said about any of the other batters dismissed on Day 2. However, expect Sundar and Jadeja to play with patience today.
- 04:33 (IST)India vs Australia 5th Test, Day 3 Live: Can India Put 200+ Total On Board?Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Day 3 of the 5th and final Test between India and Australia from Sydney. Rishabh Pant's fiery half-century on Saturday lifted India's hopes of getting a favourable result from the match. However, the team still has a long way to go, especially if stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah isn't deemed fit enough to bowl. Bumrah is expected to bat today despite his visit to the hospital yesterday over back spasms. But, a decision on bowling is yet to be taken.
