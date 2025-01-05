India vs Australia 5th Test Day 3 Live Updates: With the match hanging in the balance, Team India resume at the score of 141 for 6, with a lead of 145 runs against Australia on Day 3 of the final Test match. Ravindra Jadeja (8 not out) and Washington Sundar (6 not out) will resume India's innings and the visitors' first aim will be to get past the 200-run mark at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Scott Boland has been the wrecker-in-chief in India's innings, picking four wickets so far. It was Rishabh Pant's 61 off 33 on Day 2 that kept India in the hunt after their pacers did a commendable job to bundle out Australia for 181. India had scored 185 runs in their first innings. (Live Scorecard)

