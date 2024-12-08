Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Australia, 2nd Test Match Day 3 Live Updates: Onus On Rishabh Pant, Nitish Reddy To Lead India's Fightback
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Rishabh Pant and Nitish Reddy will aim to fight back for India in the ongoing pink-ball Test against Australia.
India vs Australia, 2nd Test Match Day 3 Live Score© AFP
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Rishabh Pant and Nitish Reddy will aim to fight back for India in the ongoing pink-ball Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval on Sunday. The second day of the contest was also dominated by the hosts, who earlier had a terrific opening day. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj picked four wickets each as India bundled out Australia for 337. Despite a decent bowling effort, the visitors gave away a 157-run lead. To make things worse for India, the Australian pacers wreaked havoc and reduced the side to 128 for 5 by the end of play on Saturday. At stumps, India trailed Australia by 29 runs, with Rishabh Pant and Nitish Reddy being the batters at the crease. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 08:26 (IST)IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3, Live: All eyes on Pant-ReddyIndian batters struggled to find answers as the Australia quicks sizzled with the pink ball under the lights. The hosts had dismissed half the Indian team by the 21st over. Now, the onus is on the shoulders of Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy to bring India out of the trouble.
- 08:24 (IST)IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3, Live: Dominating Day 2 for AustraliaThe pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Pat Cummins ripped through the Indian top order to put Australia in the drivers seat after Travis Head (140) and Marnus Labuschagne (64) helped the hosts take a sizeable 157-run first-innings lead.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check India Tour of Australia 2024-25, Results, News and IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.