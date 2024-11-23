Jasprit Bumrah ran past Australia's batting line-up like a hot knife through butter, returning figures of 4/17 on Day 1 of the 1st Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Friday. Bumrah, who is leading the team in the absence of captain Rohit Sharma, did the damage with the ball after India collapsed to 150, having opted to bat first. However, Bumrah demolished the Australian top order in a devastating spell with Australia in disarray on 67-7 at the end of the day's play.

Bumrah removed debutant opener Nathan McSweeney lbw for 10, and almost had Marnus Labuschagne in the same over, only for Virat Kohli to drop a sitter at second slip. However, Kohli made amends of his dropped catch few balls later, this time holding the catch off Bumrah to remove Usman Khawaja (8).

He then sent Steve Smith packing on the very next ball for a duck, but Travis Head denied him a hattrick. Smith's dismissal off Bumrah was the first instance of the former Australia captain registering a golden duck in home Tests.

After Bumrah's carnage, Harshit Rana clean-bowled Head (11) for a maiden Test wicket before Mitchell Marsh departed for five, caught low in the slips by KL Rahul off Mohammed Siraj.

Labuschagne rode his luck for 52 balls to eke out two runs before he too was on his way, lbw to Siraj, then Bumrah returned to dismiss skipper Pat Cummins (3).

India led by 83 runs at stumps, but will have to bat well after crumbling in the first innings.

"Obviously a good day to be a fast bowler. Both teams with the ball in hand bowled a lot of good stuff," said Starc.

Advertisement

"There was a fair bit in the wicket, swing and sideways movement, and some good pace and carry.

"We'll come out tomorrow and try and get as close to their total as we can."

(With AFP Inputs)