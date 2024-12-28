Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Australia Lose Review Against Rishabh Pant, India's WTC Final Chances Explained
India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 3 Live: Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja hope to take India past the follow-on score
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: Rishabh Pant© AFP
India vs Australia 4th Test, Day 3 Live Updates: The Day 3 action has started on Saturday with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja aiming to put up a solid resistance for India vs Australia. The first task for the duo will be to take the Indian cricket team past the follow-on score. The task will not be easy with Australian pacers baying for the blood of Indian batters. The way India play today might well decide the course of the series and World Test Championship final equation. If India lose this match, the path to the WTC will be all but over. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3:
4th Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2024/25, Dec 26, 2024
Day 3 | Morning Session
AUS
474
IND
180/5 (52.0)
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.46
Batsman
Rishabh Pant
22 (27)
Ravindra Jadeja
4* (23)
Bowler
Pat Cummins
67/2 (16)
Scott Boland
30/2 (15)
- 05:30 (IST)IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 3 Live: WTC equationSo, now and important explanation. India's WTC final chances. First what if India win this match and the next one in Sydney:India are currently in the top three in the Race to WTC final, with South Africa and Australia holding the top two position. If India win the Melbourne and the Sydney Tests, they will enter the Final. The results of the ongoing South Africa vs Pakistan Test series and the Sri Lanka vs Australia series (in January-February) will not matter for India then.
- 05:24 (IST)IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 3 Live: Review wastedThird over of the day and Rishabh Pant charges down for a four at mid-on off Pat Cummins. The next ball, Australia take a review against the India star. It was a back of a length rising delivery, and Pant let it go. Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey thinks there might be a bat involved. Pat Cummins goes for it but the review is wasted! India are not complaining.
- 05:13 (IST)4th Test Day 3 Live: Maiden!Scott Boland is the man from the other end for Australia. Jadeja is facing him and is being prodded in all ways possible! He is getting the away movement, and Jadeja is in two minds on occasion. It's a maiden! The first half an hour will be crucial for India. Not losing wickets in this duration will be the key!
- 05:11 (IST)India vs Australia 4th Test Live: Good movement!Pat Cummins runs in for the first over of the day and gets good movement! Pant even gets the edge on one but the ball does not carry to the slips and instead finds its way to the boundary! That's lucky and India would take it with both hands! Every run counts from here on. India still need 107 runs to avoid a follow-on.
- 04:55 (IST)
- 04:53 (IST)India vs Australia Live: Match SummarySo, this has been the story so far:
Australia batters plundered runs at will and posted a mammoth 474 in the first innings after a well-crafter 140 from Steve Smith. India were expected to give an apt reply and they did start promisingly. But three wickets of Yashashvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli and Akash Deep in the space of just six runs meant that India are on the backfoot going into the third day!
Topics mentioned in this article
