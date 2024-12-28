IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 3 Live: WTC equation





India are currently in the top three in the Race to WTC final, with South Africa and Australia holding the top two position. If India win the Melbourne and the Sydney Tests, they will enter the Final. The results of the ongoing South Africa vs Pakistan Test series and the Sri Lanka vs Australia series (in January-February) will not matter for India then.

So, now and important explanation. India's WTC final chances. First what if India win this match and the next one in Sydney: