Skipper Rohit Sharma was seen sweating it out in a new video, showcasing his dedication and intense workout routine. The video, posted by his media team, Team Ro, on Instagram, captures the cricket star lifting weights, cycling, and running. "Best start to the day," was the text shared with the post. As a key player for the Indian cricket team, his rigorous training regimen is crucial for staying in top form, especially with the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) on the horizon.

Rohit's recent numbers are underwhelming. Across five Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand, he scored 133 runs in 10 innings, averaging only 13.30, with a best score of 52. His scores in the home season were: 6, 5, 23, 8, 2, 52, 0, 8, 18, and 11.

In 2023, Rohit has managed 588 runs in 11 Tests and 21 innings, averaging 29.40, with two centuries, two fifties, and a top score of 131. In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, he has scored 833 runs in 14 Tests at an average of 33.32, with three centuries and four fifties, his best score being 131.

The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia kicks off on November 22, with the first Test at Perth. The second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10. Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.

