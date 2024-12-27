While the action on the field may have had its share of heated moments, Day 1 of the fourth Test between India and Australia at Melbourne saw a touching moment take place thanks to the fans. At 3:50 pm local time, fans of both Australia and India joined hands to pay tribute to legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne, who passed away in 2022. In what has been a tribute on Boxing Day Tests since 2022, fans doffed their caps and floppy hats in order to pay respect to Warne's legacy.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was packed with over 80,000 spectators in attendance on Day 1, ensuring that Warne received a huge, heartwarming tribute. A video of Warne was also played on the giant screen during the tribute, inviting loud cheers.

Watch: MCG united for floppy hats tribute to Shane Warne

"Warnieeeee, Warnieeee"



3:50PM. For the King pic.twitter.com/uVIh63uek0 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 26, 2024

Warne - the second highest-ever Test wicket-taker with 706 wickets and arguably the greatest-ever spinner - was famously known for wearing a floppy hat and doffing it at times in celebration. His celebration has now become tradition, being recreated by thousands of fans to pay tribute on Boxing Day.

The tradition is done each year at 3:50 pm, in honour of Warne's Test cap number, 350.

Warne, who hails from a Melbourne suburb, passed away due to a heart attack on March 4, 2022.

India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 1: As it happened

Australia got off to a strong start on Day 1, roared on by teenage opener Sam Konstas' fiery 65-ball 60 knock. Usman Khawaja (57), Marnus Labuschagne (72) and Steven Smith (68*) all notched up half-centuries, taking Australia to 311/6 at Stumps.

India's only relief was that they managed to stop Travis Head from heaping runs again. A beauty from Jasprit Bumrah saw Head walk back for a duck.

Despite initial struggles against Konstas - who slammed him for 14 and 18 in two overs - Bumrah came back to finish the day with three wickets.