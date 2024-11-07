Former Australia skipper Aaron Finch has reacted to ex-India captain Sunil Gavaskar's suggestion regarding the latter team's captaincy for upcoming Border-Gavaskar series, starting November 22. India's Test captain Rohit Sharma could reportedly miss the first game of the five-Test series in Australia due to personal reasons. Gavaskar had said that the team should appoint a new captain for the entire series if Rohit is unable to make it to the first couple of Tests. Following India's humiliating 3-0 home series whitewash at the hands of New Zealand, Gavaskar has proposed that India need to be united under one captain for an entire series.

"We have been reading that Rohit Sharma will not play in the first Test, perhaps he will not play in the second as well. If this is the case, then I say that, right now, the Indian selection committee should say that 'if you have to rest, rest, if there are personal reasons then look at them. But if you are missing two-thirds of the matches then you should go for this tour only as a player. We will make the vice-captain the captain of this tour'," Gavaskar had told Sports Tak.

"Indian cricket is the most important. I would say that if we had won the New Zealand series 3-0, it would have been a different matter. Because we have lost this series 3-0, there is a need for a captain. The captain has to unite the team. If there is no captain in the beginning, it is better to make someone else the captain," Gavaskar had further added.

However, Finch disagreed with Gavaskar's opinion.

"I disagree with Sunny on that totally. Rohit Sharma is the captain of the Indian cricket team. If you need to stay at home because your wife is having a baby... that's such a beautiful moment... and you take all the time that you need in that regard," Finch told ESPNcricinfo.