Since the India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy ended in the first week of January, Indian cricket has been a hotbed of controversies. There has been many rumours that has been doing the rounds. In the midst of this, came a startling claim that India coach Gautam Gambhir took a player's name in the BCCI review meeting, who leaked news about the Indian dressing room. According to a video report from News 24, the player was Sarfaraz Khan. Talking on the rumour, spin great Harbhajan Singh called for better sense to prevail and had a message for Gautam Gambhir.

"Whatever has happened in the last few days, be it in Australia or after that...there are wins and losses on the field. But everyday new stories should not come out of the dressing room. Today there was a report that coach saab (Gautam Gambhir) has said Sarfaraz Khan has leaked dressing room talks to media. If the coach has said this, he should not have done so. If Sarfaraz Khan had done this in Australia, you are the coach, you could have talked to to him then. He is a player, make him understand. He is a youngster, he will play for India in the future," Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel.

"Being a senior player, it's our duty to give wisdom to youngsters. If he (Gambhir) has said this, that Sarfaraz has leaked the news, and if the player has indeed done so, then it's wrong. Dressing room talks should not come out in the open.

"You should sit and solve the matter. Last six-eight months there is lot of rumours in Indian cricket. It's very important that there is coordination among players and coach. In the 2005-06 season, during Greg Chappell era the same thing happened."

Harbhajan Singh was furious about the fact that every single details of BCCI's meeting were coming out in the open.

"Who's is doing this and why? You should not talk bad about your own family members in the open, that way your family's name gets tarnished," Harbhajan Singh said.

Sarfaraz didn't play a single game during the five-Test tour as Australia reclaimed the Border Gavaskar Trophy for the first time since 2014-15.