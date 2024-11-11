It has been a tough year for KL Rahul. The star Indian cricket team batter has struggled to score runs and his position in the side has constantly come under threat. Things did not improve as he got dismissed in a truly bizarre fashion while playing for India A in a match against Australia A. However, head coach Gautam Gambhir has shown his faith towards Rahul and said that he can be one of the options to play in the first Test match against Australia in Perth if Rohit Sharma is not playing. In the press conference before the team departed for Australia, Gambhir praised Rahul for his versatility and even mentioned that not many countries around the world can say that they have such an "all-round" player in their ranks.

"There are times when you go with the experienced players as well, and that is the quality of a man that he (Rahul) can actually bat at the top of the order, he can bat at number 3 and he can actually bat at number 6 as well," Gambhir said at the press conference.

"So you need quite a lot of talent to be doing these kind of jobs as well and he has kept wickets in one day format as well. So imagine how many countries have players like KL who can actually open the batting and can bat at number 6 as well? "So I feel that if needed be, I think he can do the job for us, especially if Rohit is not available for the first Test match," India head coach added.

Meanwhile, Gambhir said that it is a no-brainer that Jasprit Bumrah as designated vice-captain will lead India in the opening Test in Perth in case regular skipper Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the game due to personal reasons.

The straight-talking former opener also gave enough indications that KL Rahul's experience will be banked upon With the second batch of the Indian team set to leave for Perth on Monday, it is not sure whether Rohit will be playing the first Test due to personal reasons and Gambhir also did not confirm his status.

“Look, at the moment there is no confirmation, but we guys will let you know exactly what the situation will be. Hopefully, he is going to be available, but everything you want to get to know before the start of the series.

“Bumrah is the vice-captain, so obviously he will (lead the team). If Rohit is not available, he is going to lead in Perth,” Gambhir added.

(With PTI inputs)