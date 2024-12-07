Young Australia opener Nathan McSweeney was on the receiving end of some brutal sledging from none other than Virat Kohli. The incident happened on Day 1 of the 2nd Test in Adelaide on Friday. Kohli approached McSweeney after Jasprit Bumrah beat his inside edge with a peach of a delivery late in the final session of the day. "He's got no clue! He's got no clue, Jass (Bumrah)," Kohli said as his brutal sledge was caugh on the stump mic. A video of the same incident has now gone viral on social media.

In spite all of this, McSweeney remained undeterred as he was unbeaten on 38 at the end of the day's play. The 25-year-old, who made his debut in Adelaide, managed scores of 10 and 0 in the series opener. He was batting alongside Marnus Labuschagne (20) with Australia (86/1) still trailing India (180) by 94 runs.

Earlier, India were dismissed on the cusp of tea after winning the toss and opting to bat. A menacing Mitchell Starc was India's chief destroyer. He ended with 6-48 -- his best Test figures.

"It's been my role for a while to attack the stumps and try and make early inroads. Good way to start a Test. A good day all up. To finish the day just one down... to fight through that sustained pressure from a quality bowling attack is fantastic," Starc told the reporters.

"I thought Australia did well, they set us up nicely with some of the dismissals, but also I don't think 86-1 is a true reflection of how we bowled," said India bowling coach Morne Morkel.

"I know the score looks like a big gap between the two teams, but we still feel we're in the game."

Jasprit Bumrah was the only wicket-taker for India so far as Australia lost opener Usman Khawaja.

(With AFP Inputs)