Australia captain Pat Cummins opened up on his past battles with India batter Ajinky Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, especially the latter. Both Rahane and Pujara were played a crucial role in India's back-to-back Test series wins in Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21, respectively. However, the duo has been overlooked by the selectors for the upcoming five match series, starting with the first Test in Perth next Friday. Both veterans have been replaced by stars from the current crop for the tour Down Under this time.

Cummins shed light on his past battles with Pujara, who according to him could bat through a storm.

"They (Rahane and Pujara) both scored some really important innings. It was always great playing against Pujara. He was one of those guys who never really felt like he was getting away from you. But then he would bat, and bat, and bat, and bat," Cummins told the reporters.

Cummins also shared his views on the Indian management not considering Pujara for the series, suggested that the latter's absence would be a bit weird.

"I always really enjoyed the contest against him. Some days he won, other days I won. So, it's going to feel a bit different without him," he added.

Cummins was all praise for India vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, labelling himself as a big fan of his fellow pacer.

"I am a big fan of Bumrah. He is a fantastic bowler and can play a big role for India in the series. He's one of the guys who has played a lot of cricket in Australia," said Cummins.

Following the series opener at Perth, India and Australia will play the remaining four Test matches in Adelaide (pink-ball match), Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney. It will also be the first five-match Test series between India and Australia since the 1991/92 season.