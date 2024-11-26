Despite putting in a solid show with the bat for India in the Perth Test, KL Rahul seems to be fearing for his place in the team for the second match of the series in Adelaide. Rahul was the only Indian batter to register decent scores in both innings - scoring 26 and 77 - but he isn't sure if he will be in India's XI for the second match of the series. The reason behind this fear is the return of skipper Rohit Sharma.

Rohit joined the Indian team in Perth, after missing the match due to the birth of his baby boy a few days ago. But, being the captain of the Indian team, Rohit will understandably walk into the team.

It was Rahul who opened alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Perth Test in the absence of Rohit. But, would have to make way for the skipper.

When asked about the potential changes in the team for Adelaide, Rahul had no qualms in admitting that Rohit will walk into the side unquestioned.

"He will obviously walk in. He is the captain. We will have to wait and see. I am sure the captain and the coach have it sorted in their heads. We are just focused on today. At the moment, we will try and get the seven wickets that are left and think about Adelaide when it comes and hopefully get a chance in Adelaide," Rahul told 7Cricket.

If Rohit does open for India, Rahul could be given a spot in the middle-order. But, the problem is the return of Shubman Gill as well. The No. 3 batter will reportedly be fit in time for the Adelaide Test. If he also makes a return to the team, the team management will have some tough choices to make.

In Gill's absence, Devdutt Padikkal was given the No. 3 spot while Dhruv Jurel played at the No. 6 spot, in place of Rahul, in the middle-order.

The return of Rohit and Gill would likely see Padikkal and Jurel being dropped from the XI.