India's star batter Virat Kohli is going through a lean patch currently. In the ongoing five-match Test series against Australia, he has scored 167 runs across four games at an average of 27.83. Only once Kohli has reached the three-figure mark while in his other six innings he failed to even score a fifty. It is the channel outside off stump that has been troubling the star batter for a long time now. Kohli seemingly starts his innings with a resolute approach but he still somehow gets dismissed while chasing a delivery outside off stump, more often than not.

As Kohli struggles to find the solution of his long-standing problem, a 'former India great' has questioned team's head coach Gautam Gambhir's contribution in helping the batter out.

"Gautam, all his life, while playing in England and Australia, would dab the ball towards slip and gully. So, he knows exactly what Kohli's problem is. He has seen that as a player (in 2014) and as a commentator and now as a coach. If he knows what is wrong, he should tell him," an India great, with the experience of more than 90 Tests, told as quoted by PTI.

As Indian cricket deals with the fading form of its two stalwarts in captain Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli, head coach Gambhir and his support staff's role in handling a team in transition has also come into focus.

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been a difficult ride for the side has struggled to get the right combination in the face of an aggressive and highly-driven Australian team.

The on-field roller-coaster is causing some off-field issues as well with murmurs of unrest in the dressing room beginning to grow.

As per PTI, Gambhir is not on the same page with most of the players in the team and the communication isn't as good as it used to be during the time of Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid.

