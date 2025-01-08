Australia's stylish opening batter Sam Konstas made plenty of fans and a few foes as well with his animatic batting in the final two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In Sydney, Konstas even clashed with India's Jasprit Bumrah shortly before stumps on Day 1, prompting a huge chatter around his act on social media. Konstas unnecessarily intervened in a matter solely between Usman Khawaja and the India pacer. However, Konstas' intervention fired up Bumrah, who dismissed Khawaja on the next delivery. The rookie Australian opener has now opened up on the incident.

"Oh, I didn't get too fazed. Unfortunately, Uzi got out. He was trying to buy some time a little bit. It was probably my fault, but it happens. It's cricket. Credit to Bumrah. He got the wicket, but obviously great performance from the team,” Konstas said in an interview with Timple M Cricket.

The young opener, who intends to be Australia's long-term replacement for David Warner, also spoke about the special Pink Test in Sydney, having lost a couple of his family members to cancer.

"Obviously it's a special event, the McGrath Foundation, and hopefully we spread more awareness for cancer, get the funds in, because I remember my cousin passed away with leukaemia and my grandpa with bowel cancer. So obviously we hope we spread awareness and get the cure," Konstas said.

What Gambhir Said On Konstas-Bumrah Incident:

India head coach Gautam Gambhir didn't mince his words as he criticised Konstas for riling up Bumrah.

"It's a tough sport played by tough men. You can't be that soft. As simple as it can get. I don't think there was anything intimidating about it," he said in the press conference after the match.

"He had no right to be talking to Jasprit Bumrah when Usman Khawaja was taking time. He had no right. He had no business to be involved with Jasprit Bumrah, that was a job for the umpire."

"I think whatever has happened is history. Whatever happened, happened. It is a tough sport played by tough men and these things happen. I don't think we need to make a big issue out of it."