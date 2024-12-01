Team India youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed his aggressive style on Day 2 of the pink-ball warm-up match against Australia Prime Minister's XI on Sunday. Jaiswal, notably, had a fiery exchange with young tearaway pacer Jack Nisbet, who bowled some vicious bouncers at the Indian opener in the sixth over of India's innings. Fighting fire with fire, Jaiswal hit Nisbet for consecutive boundaries in the first and second ball, before the two exchanged a few unpleasantry words. Nisbet fired a few words at Jaiswal, who simply asked him to 'go back and ball'.

The two went back and forth during the over, but neither Jaiswal nor Nisbet was willing to give up. However, the battle was eventually won by Jaiswal as Nisbet ended the match wicketless.

Yashasvi Jaiswal took it up to Jack Nisbet in Canberra but the fiery NSW quick wasn't backing down! #PMXIvIND pic.twitter.com/tX3O86wEv2 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 1, 2024

Ahead of the day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide, the Indian players got the ideal dress rehearsal with the two-day pink-ball warm-up match against PM XI.

Returning from a left thumb injury, Shubman Gill top-scored with 50 while Jaiswal hit a gritty 45 as India surpassed the hosts score of 240 with three overs to spare.

Harshit Rana picked 4-44 as India bowled out Prime Minister's XI for 240 in 43.2 overs. For the hosts', Sam Konstas shined by hitting a 90-ball century, making 107 off 97 balls, laced with 14 fours and a six.

In reply, Gill hit seven boundaries in his 62-ball 50, laced with delectable stroke play and signalled his readiness for the second Test at the Adelaide Oval, starting on December 6. Yashasvi Jaiswal (45), Nitish Reddy (42), Washington Sundar (42 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (27) made handy contributions with the bat as India's practice game win completed with 19 balls remaining.

Though Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant didn't come out to bat, India would be pleased with how the opening pair of Jaiswal and Rahul went through a tricky twilight period against the new pink ball. Only skipper Rohit Sharma couldn't make a big score, as he nicked behind off Charlie Anderson after making three off 11 balls.

(With IANS Inputs)