The verbal exchange between Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head was the highlight of Day 2 of the India vs Australia Adelaide Test. Siraj was hit for a six by Head and he cleaned up the batter on the very next ball. The right-handed pacer followed the wicket with a fiery celebration, something which didn't impress Head. The Australian batter exchanged a few words with Siraj after that, and it all ended with the pacer showing an animated gesture. The incident went viral on social media.

While speaking about the face-off ahead of action on Day 3, Siraj revealed what actually happened between him and Head. Ex-India spinner Harbhajan Singh -- the presenter for Indian broadcaster Star Sports -- gave a funny advice to Siraj, who was recently appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police in his home state of Telangana.

"DSP saab, jab yeh (Head) dubara Hyderabad aye na, toh usko zara giraftaar kar lena (when he comes to Hyderabad to play in the IPL, try and arrest him)," Harbhajan jokingly told Siraj. "I am just joking. I wish you all the best," he added.

Notably, Head plays for Hyderabad-based franchise SRH in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was retained by the side for Rs 14 crore ahead of IPL 2025 auction.

Skipper Pat Cummins' masterclass propelled Australia to a dominating 10-wicket win over India in the second Test in Adelaide. Chasing only 19 runs to win on Day 3, Australia did not face any hiccups as openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney took the hosts across the line in just 3.2 overs.

Earlier in the day, Cummins completed his five-wicket haul as Australia bundled out India for 175. For Australia, pacer Mitchell Starc took a total of eight wickets while skipper Pat Cummins picked seven in the game.

Batter Travis Head was the star performer with his knock of 140 runs. For India, only Nitish Reddy played decent knocks of 42 each in both the innings. With this win, Australia have levelled the five-match Border-Gavaskar series 1-1.