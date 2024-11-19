Former India pacer Harbhajan Singh stated that the upcoming five-match Border-Gavaskar series against Australia will be a crucial Test for the head coach Gautam Gambhir. After facing a historic 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand in a Test series at home, Rohit Sharma and co need to bounce back in style against the mighty Aussies as the World Test Championship finale spot will also be at stake. The first Test of the five-match series will kick-start on November 22 in Perth.

Ahead of the first match, Harbhajan stated that Gambhir's anger and patience will be tested but he needs to stay calm if he wants Team India to perform better.

"It is difficult to run big teams, everyone takes time. If the results were fine, everyone would have said 'see, Gautam is making the team win'. The series against Australia is important, a lot of things will be tested. Gautam Gambhir who will be sitting outside, his anger and patience will be tested," Harbhajan said on Jatin Sapru's YouTube channel.

"He cannot control anything from the outside, big players get frustrated sitting on the sidelines. This Test, Gambhir needs to pass. The tour is very important for Gambhir. In this country, everyone has an opinion. Gautam Gambhir must be feeling low, he is on the radar. If the series doesn't go well, Gambhir will be at the receiving end. I want him to stay calm and for the team to perform well," he added.

According to a report by the Indian Express, India skipper Rohit Sharma will not play in the first Test match against Australia and Jasprit Bumrah will serve as captain in his absence.

The report claimed that Rohit has already informed the BCCI that he will be spending more time with wife Ritika Sajdeh following the birth of their second child.

“We were hoping that he (Rohit) would travel but he has informed the BCCI that he can't go now as he needs some more time. He will be flying to Australia for the pink-ball Test match, the second match, in Adelaide. There is a nine-day gap between the first and second Test matches, so Rohit will be able to be there on time,” a BCCI official told Indian Express.