With India captain Rohit Sharma reported to miss the 1st Test against Australia in Perth, the team management is sorting out options to replace him at the top of the order for the game at the Optus Stadium, starting November 22. Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran is part of the squad for the series, having enjoyed a brilliant start to his First Class season. Despite batting in the middle-order in the home series' against Bangladesh and New Zealand, KL Rahul is another contender to replace Rohit at the top.

Ahead of the 1st Test, both Easwaran and Rahul got some much-needed game time in Australian conditions during the two unofficial Tests against Australia A, but failed to impress the team management.

However, former batter Sanjay Manjrekar feels India have hit the panic button by putting Rahul in a direct face-off against Easwaran. He also urged the selectors and the team management to end their fascination over backing Rahul.

"Clearly, India is in panic mode. They are a bit shaken by what happened against New Zealand at home. And that's when plans start to go awry. And that is where I believe that one has to actually look at it in a different way, where you think there's nothing to lose here. So that is the time when you go back and do the right thing. And play players who deserve to get a chance. KL Rahul. You know, I don't know, there's some fascination that the team management, selectors have for him that they just want him part of the playing 11, whether it's at the top or down the order," Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

Manjrekar also told the management to make the right choice by handing Easwaran his debut, instead of playing Rahul, who continues to get chances despite regular failures.

"Maybe Abhimanyu Easwaran hasn't convinced them as much. But it's not for us to play God and decide that maybe Abhimanyu Easwaran won't get run in the Test match. We've had many examples in the past where players have surprised you by the performances. Sometimes you yourself are surprised by your own sort of performance as to the height that you reach. So keep it simple and make the right choice."

"I would actually say KL Rahul should consider himself very lucky to be getting opportunities. Such comebacks and opportunities, very few players over the years in the history of Indian cricket have been given this kind of a deal. So whether it's up the order, down the order, doesn't matter as long as he's getting a chance to play in the Playing XI, despite the kind of record that he has. Now the average has dropped to 33 after 50 Test matches. I guess somewhere they hope that KL Rahul might find that form that he's capable of," he added.