Former India batter Aakash Chopra has rubbished the rumours of head coach Gautam Gambhir's ouster if the team fails to put on a show against Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Gambhir and the senior players have come under the scanner after India were whitewashed at home by New Zealand, their first Test series loss at home in nearly 12 years. Few days back, a report in Dainik Jagran suggested that Gambhir could be removed from his role in Test cricket if India fail to impress in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting November 22.

The report also added that former India batter and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman could be asked to take up the role. However, However, Chopra has discarded the narrative, claiming that it was spread with "malicious intent."

"I feel it is an absolute rumour. This news seems absolutely baseless that if Team India doesn't perform well in Border-Gavaskar Trophy, then change the coach. Have different coaches for different formats. I'd say it's a little too soon. I see this rumour being floated around with malicious intent. Gambhir has just been made the head coach. It does not happen like this that if players are not performing, fire the coach. This is not the way. I do not agree with this thinking at all. I am discarding this kind of report," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

However, Chopra suggested that Gambhir should be held responsible for the loss as the BCCI had accepted all of his demand, including the wish to have his own coaching staff, before appointing him.

"Whatever Gautam asked for, the BCCI gave him. Publicly, Gautam had said in the past that Team India should have Indian coaches but when he asked for Ryan ten Doeschate and Morne Morkel, the board agreed. When Gautam asked for senior players in Sri Lanka, the board said yes to it. Liberty was given in making pitches as well. When so much happens, then accountability is obvious," he added.

India's tour of Australia will kick off with the 1st Test in Perth, starting from November 22.