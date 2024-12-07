A video of Mitchell Starc from the ongoing Adelaide Test between India and Australia is going viral on social media. In the surfaced clip, Starc, who was fielding near the boundary line on Day 1 of the second Test, was involved in a banter with a group of fans. The fans teased the Australian pacer with "IPL" and "KKR" chants, and the latter replied in a funny manner. The fans picked pace with "IPL, IPL" chants before switching to "KKR, KKR". After hearing the name of Kolkata Knight Riders, his former IPL team, Starc responded with a gesture of his left hand about money.

Watch it here:

The Indian crowd teases Starc about the IPL and KKR.

Starc politely inquires about his price. pic.twitter.com/Pxag0V50Lz — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) December 6, 2024

Notably, Starc was bought was KKR for Rs 24.75 crore ahead of IPL 2024. The player was released by the franchise after the edition and he has now been bought by Delhi Capitals for impressive Rs 11.75 crore.

Australia's pace spearhead Starc on Friday said sticking to his go-to mantra of attacking the stumps with the new ball helped him strike early on the opening day of the pink-ball Test against India.

Starc was the standout performer on a lively Adelaide pitch, returning excellent figures of 6/48 to dismiss India for a mere 180 runs.

Starc feels that Test cricket had changed somewhat since the time he came into the Australian side with a lot of young, talented and fearless cricketers emerging from the Indian Premier League and making an impact in Test cricket.

"Yeah, the game's changed. The game's allowed to change. I guess that's partly the T20 era, isn't it? "Some of these guys come up, grow up through IPL cricket and there's no fear or there's the expectation to be very good from the get-go and they're quality players from the time they get into international cricket no matter what their age is," he said.

Citing the example of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who at 22 has four Test centuries, Starc said: "We've obviously seen a little bit of Jaiswal before last week and then obviously had a fantastic one in the second innings (at Perth), and in some of the shots that Kumar (Nitish Reddy) played today where it was some special shots.

"Whether that's T20 cricket or coming into Test cricket or no-fear cricket from the next generation, I've been around long enough to see it change a little bit. And yeah, whether it's less fear or just a bit more confidence when you start into international cricket. You'll have to ask those batters but I'm sure it's exciting to watch."

(With PTI Inputs)