India's returning captain Rohit Sharma pulled off a big surprise at the time of the toss during the second Test against Australia on Friday. While the return of Rohit and Shubman Gill was expected, the Indian team management also swapped spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar with the veteran Ravichandran Ashwin. The return left a few baffled as Sundar was preferred over Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the first Test at Perth. However, he had no place in India's XI for the day-night contest at Adelaide. But, there remains a strong reason behind this selection.

When it comes to overseas encounters, it's Jadeja who has won most battles for the sole spinner's spot. But, in terms of pink-ball matches, it's Ashwin who has impressed the most.

Ashwin has a whopping 18 wickets to his name in pink-ball matches, taking the No. 1 spot in the list of Indian bowlers. Axar Patel is the next Indian in line, with 14 scalps.

Ashwin last featured in a pink-ball match for India in Adelaide in 2020. He claimed five wickets in the match. Other than his credibility with the ball, Ashwin also offers reliance with the bat.

India captain Rohit announced the changes at the time of the toss, though he didn't delve into the Sundar-Ashwin swap.

Rohit said: "We are going to bat first. Looks like a good pitch, looks a bit dry at the moment, enough grass covering as well. It'll have some carry for the fast bowlers. As the game goes on, it'll get better to bat on. There will be something in it for everyone. It's going to be a good game.

"I have been here for two weeks now. Had a good hit in the nets, played a game as well, ready to go now. The breaks are welcome. Momentum is also important. We want to carry from where we left. We have made 3 changes. I am back, Gill is back. Ashwin is back. I am batting in the middle order which is different, but I am ready for the challenge."