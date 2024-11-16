India captain Rohit Sharma could miss the first Test of the five-match series against Australia, starting November 22 in Perth. Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh welcomed their second child on Friday. Jasprit Bumrah, who is the vice-captain of India for the series, will be handed over the leadership duties in case Rohit is absent in any of the games, informed head coach Gautam Gambhir earlier this week. Former India player Suresh Raina has backed the idea. He even went on to compare Bumrah with Pat Cummins, under whose leadership Australia won the World Test Championship title and Cricket World Cup in 2023.

"For Bumrah, it's going to be a new opportunity. I think he is a good leader and has a good cricketing brain. Even Gauti bhai (coach Gautam Gambhir) said in the media that Jasprit has that astute leadership (quality), and I think he will be different," Raina told Times of India.

"Like if you see Pat Cummins, he won the World Cup for them (Australia), has done really well as a player and as a captain. I think Bumrah is close to that. If you look at it from the point of an opportunity, it's a gun opportunity for him. If he does well, I think we will have a future leader in Test cricket," he added.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Monday confirmed that pace spearhead Bumrah will lead the national men's cricket team if regular skipper Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the first Test of the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

"Bumrah is vice-captain; if Rohit is not available, he is going to lead in Perth," Gambhir stated during a pre-departure press conference in Mumbai on Monday.

While Rohit Sharma is not currently with the squad, he has not been officially ruled out of the series opener.

Gambhir provided an update on Rohit's status, saying, "At the moment, there is no confirmation but we will let you know exactly what the situation will be. Hopefully, he's going to be available, but everything we're going to get to know at the start of the series."

Gambhir's announcement highlights the team's contingency plans as they prepare to face Australia, with Bumrah ready to step into the leadership role if needed.

Following India's shambolic fall against New Zealand on home turf, the road to the WTC final has become a tricky affair.

With a 3-0 series whitewash, India need to win the series by 4-0 to punch their ticket to feature in London for the WTC final for the third successive time.

(With ANI Inputs)