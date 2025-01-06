Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to end the 'star culture' present in the Indian cricket team following the series loss against Australia. India's World Test Championship (WTC) Final dreams were completely dashed after they slumped to a heavy loss against Australia in the Sydney Test on Sunday. Gavaskar said on Star Sports that the cricketers need to make themselves available for selection at all times unless there is a medical emergency and even advised the selectors to consider the players who are completely committed to the side.

“I think the next 8–10 days are crucial for Indian cricket to take a good, honest look at itself. Most importantly, the star culture has to end. Total commitment to Indian cricket is non-negotiable. Players must make themselves available every single time unless there's a genuine medical emergency. If someone isn't fully committed, they shouldn't be considered for selection," said Gavaskar.

Gavaskar did not hold back in his criticism of the side and said that it is time to stop 'pampering' the cricketers and the BCCI need to stop 'acting like admirers' and put their foot down in certain matters.

"We don't need players who are partly here and partly elsewhere. It's time to stop pampering anyone. The recent results have been disappointing—we should have been in the World Test Championship final but didn't make it,” said Gavaskar.

"The cricket board needs to stop acting like admirers and put their foot down. They must tell the players that Indian cricket comes first. It's either a full commitment to Indian cricket or other priorities—you can't have it both ways. If Indian cricket is your priority, only then should you be selected," he added.

India's next assignment is the white-ball series against England at home.