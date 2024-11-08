The ongoing unofficial series between India A and Australia A was marred by a ball-tampering controversy last week. In the unofficial first Test in Mackay, the India A players had to deal with ball tampering allegations after the on-field umpires changed the ball used by them overnight. After taking three early wickets overnight, the India A players were visibly disappointed, and were seen arguing with umpire Shawn Craig, about the ball given to resume play. While India A lost the match, former Australia captain David Warner had also questioned the decision to change the ball in the morning.

On the decision to change the ball, the umpire alleged India A of altering the condition of the cherry.

"When you scratch it, we change the ball. No more discussion, let's play. No more discussion; let's play. This is not a discussion," the umpire was heard as saying on air.

However, Cricket Australia (CA) squashed all the allegations against the India A players, saying that the 'ball was changed due to deterioration'.

In the ongoing 2nd unofficial Test, the India A players once again caught the attention for a ball-related incident.

In a viral video, the players can be seen having a chat with umpire, informing him about something on the ball.

The commentators suggested that the substance on the ball could be either mud or white paint.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna, in general, looked a bit agitated during the chat with the umpire.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran failed to leave a mark yet again as India A were reduced to 73/5 at the end of day two's play in the second four-day game against Australia A at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

Previously, Australia A managed to take a 62-run lead, thanks to opener Marcus Harris making 74 in their total of 223. For India A, fast-bowler Prasidh Krishna took a four-fer while pacer Mukesh Kumar picked three wickets.

In their second innings, India A were in trouble yet again as they went from 31/1 to 56/5. Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel will have to stage a rescue act for India A, who lead by 11 runs at the end of day two. Jurel is unbeaten on 19 while Nitish Kumar Reddy is nine not out.

