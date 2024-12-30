Young Australia opener Sam Konstas made a remarkable start to his Test career, smashing a fifty on debut in the first innings of the 4th Test against India in Melbourne. He hit a quickfire 60 off just 65 balls, looking comfortable while taking on the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. He became a fan favourite at the MCG after clashing with star India batter Virat Kohli, who had shoulder barged him during his knock in the first innings. He was also seen making gestures after Kohli and Bumrah were dismissed in the second innings.

However, his actions came back to haunt him, according to former Australia batter Michael Hussey. Bumrah cleaned him with a ripper in the second innings when he was batting on 8, and replicated the same celebration made by Konstas in the first innings.

While referring to Konstas' theatrics in the first innings, Hussey suggested that certain reactions from players always come back to bite them back at some point.

"It always comes back to bite you at some stage. I wonder if Sam Konstas is back in the dressing rooms thinking, 'I wish I charged him'. It just makes the battle between the two nations all the more spicy," Hussey said on Fox Sports.

"You don't see a lot of theatrics from Bumrah, but when Sam Konstas was dismissed, he thought, 'Yep, I'm here as well," he added.

Meanwhile, Australia stubbornly battled back to reach 228-9 at the close of play on Day 4, leading by 333 runs in an absorbing fourth Test.

Up by 105 runs on the first innings, Australia were rocked by losing four wickets for 11 midway through the second session to slump to 91-6.

Bumrah scythed through the middle order on day four in Melbourne to record figures of 4-56 off 24 overs and hand India an outside chance of victory in a match the home side have mostly dominated.

However, India's hopes were diminished by a stubborn, unbeaten final-wicket stand of 55 from 17.5 overs.

Nathan Lyon was at the crease on 41 while number 11 Scott Boland had seen off 65 balls to be 10 not out at the close.

(With AFP Inputs)