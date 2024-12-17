Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood is likely to miss the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India due to a right calf strain that he sustained during the ongoing third Test at the Gabba, Cricket Australia said on Tuesday. The niggle has also ruled Hazlewood out of the Brisbane Test, weakening Australia's bowling attack. “Josh Hazlewood has sustained a right side calf strain which will prevent him from playing any further part in the Test match against India in Brisbane,” Cricket Australia said in an official statement. “He is likely to miss the remainder of the Test series." On Tuesday, the New South Wales player bowled just one over before walking out of the field following a discussion with captain Pat Cummins, senior cricketer Steven Smith and team physio Nick Jones. Hazlewood later underwent scans to ascertain the severity of the injury.

The 33-year-old had nicked off star India batter Virat Kohli on Monday, the third day of the match, with a fine delivery outside the off-stump.

Hazlewood made his return to the side for the third Test after missing the Pink Ball Test at Adelaide due to a side strain.

He had replaced fellow pacer Scot Boland, who played in the day-night Adelaide Test, in the Australia eleven for the ongoing Brisbane Test.