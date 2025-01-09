Team India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir are set to have their performance reviewed in a meeting with chief selector Ajit Agarkar and other senior BCCI officials. Following the 3-1 series loss against Australia, the BCCI are reportedly going to review a number of topics with the captain and the coach, chief among which would be the reasons behind the defeat, the abrupt retirement of Ravichandran Ashwin and the continuous poor form of stalwarts like Virat Kohli.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, chief selector Ajit Agarkar is presently in Vadodara to attend the knockout stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25. He is first expected to meet his colleagues in the selection committee, before an in-depth interaction with Rohit and Gambhir.

The report states that the BCCI will hold a Special General Meeting (SGM) on Sunday, where Devajit Saikia will take charge as the new BCCI secretary.

In the coming days, Rohit and Gambhir are expected to be part of a number of formal and informal meetings where the shortcomings of Team India will be analysed.

India looked set to cruise into the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final, but a dramatic 0-3 home series whitewash against New Zealand and a 3-1 series loss against Australia has seen them miss out.

As per the report, the formal and informal meetings between selectors and administrators would not only address this collapse, but also reports of discontent between players and the staff. Reports emerged last month stating that several players in the team are unhappy with the objective style of management of Gautam Gambhir and his staff, compared to the more empathetic communication received during the Rahul Dravid era.

Rohit Sharma's decision to sit out the final Test in Sydney and Virat Kohli's repeated failures with the bat will also be discussed and deduced.

Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement is also reportedly going to be a major topic.

In the middle of this discussion, the Champions Trophy 2025 squad is also set to be announced, with the final date being January 12.