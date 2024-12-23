Australian cricket might have dominated ICC events, winning the most trophies, but Indian cricket is arguably considered the breadwinner for the sport. Over the last two decades, Indian cricket has grown leaps and bounds, challenging the Aussies and other top nations on every front. The Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) has played a big role in Indian cricket's rise. In the form of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the BCCI has also given the cricket world a top franchise-based T20 league. Hence, even when Australian cricketers were asked about their views on the India board, they only had good things to say.

In a video shared on social media, a few Australian cricketers were asked to define the BCCI, the ICC, and Indian cricket as a whole in one word each. Some epic responses were received.

Order of responses: BCCI, ICC, Indian cricket

Pat Cummins: Big, Big, Big

Travis Head: Rulers, second, strong

Usman Khawaja: Strong, ICC, Talented

Nathan Lyon: Big, Boss, Passionate

Glenn Maxwell: Powerful, Boss, Fanatic

Matthew Carey: Powerful, Trophy, Powerful

Steve Smith: Powerhouse, not as powerful (changes it to leaders)

The likes of Head and Smith arguably gave the most intriguing responses. While Head didn't budge on his verdict, Smith decided to change his response later, calling the first one 'a joke'.

Indian and Australian teams are locked in a 5-match Test series at present, with the scores being 1-1 after the first three matches. While India won the opening Test in Perth, Australia bounced back to win the contest between the bat and the ball in Adelaide. The two teams are next set to square off in Melbourne, with the match starting on December 26.