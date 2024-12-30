India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal's controversial dismissal on Day 5 of the 4th Test against Australia has become a hot topic of debate. The incident happened on the fifth ball of the 71st over. Jaiswal was given not out for a caught-behind appeal, following an attempted pull shot. However, the decision was overturned by the TV umpire on visual evidence that the ball had changed direction, even though no spike was picked up by the 'Snicko'. Jaiswal expressed his displeasure over the incident as he was seen confronting the on-field umpire.

It was a crucial moment as far as the result of the match is concerned, with Jaiswal batting on 84 at that time. Following his dismissal, India suffered a late collapse, losing the match by 184 runs.

A section of Indian fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) weren't happy with the third umpire's decision. Chants of of 'cheaters' rang around the ground as Wilson was forced to change his decision.

The Jaiswal dismissal. The crowd is not having it. Been chanting non stop for 10 mins now #BGT #BoxingDayTest pic.twitter.com/3WsqHipNbI — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) December 30, 2024

In the chase of 340, a draw looked imminent, especially after playing a wicketless second session.

But when it mattered the most, India suffered a batting collapse in the final session by losing their last seven wickets for 34 runs and suffer a 184-run defeat to Australia in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday.

In front of a record 74,362 fans, Australia looked on course for the win after reducing India to 33/3 in the first session. But Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant kept them at bay in the second session, as the old ball began to soften.

But in the final session of the gripping Test match, Pant fell to Travis Head and that opened the door for Australia to barge in as India collapsed from 121/3 to 155 all out. Captain Pat Cummins and Scott Boland picked three wickets in a terrific bowling performance from Australia, who now have a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, ahead of next week's Test match in Sydney.

(With PTI Inputs)